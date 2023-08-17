300,000 Oklahomans could lose Medicaid coverage under SoonerCare as COVID rules expire

TULSA — After the COVID health emergency officially ended in March, the state began disenrolling SoonerCare recipients who no longer qualify.

Oklahoma’s not alone, Medicaid programs in all fifty states are affected, but this state already has one of the highest number of residents per capita without health coverage.

Shannon Hills is Regional Administrator of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, or CMS.

She tells KRMG that SoonerCare recipients need to ensure that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority has all their current contact information, because the agency’s sending out a series of letters to explain the change and alert those who hav been disenrolled.

That could be as many as 300,000 Oklahomans, according to the OHCA website.

Many recipients will be able to simply re-enroll and continue to receive coverage.

Others, whose financial circumstances may have changed, may no longer qualify - and will need to seek another plan for health insurance.

Eric Calciano is a partner with New City Insurance, and an expert on health benefits.

He says the best bet for those who no longer qualify for SoonerCare is probably coverage under the Affordable Care Act Marketplace, also referred to as “Obamacare.”

“You do pay a premium, but the premium is based on your income,” he told KRMG. “And the lower your income, or the closer it is to that Medicaid cut off, the lower your costs are. So for a lot of these individuals that are disqualified for Medicaid, they’re still likely in that range where they could qualify for a significant subsidy on the Obamacare or ACA.”

And ACA coverage may well be more affordable than ever, Hills said.

“Due to recent legislation, financial help that is available, is affordable,” she told KRMG. “We anticipate that four out of five individuals that qualify for a plan on Healthcare.gov, that plan will be $10 or less per month due to financial assistance that was provided through the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan.”

She also notes that local help is readily available.

You can find that list of qualified agents here, where you can search by zip code.