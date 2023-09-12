330-bed mental health hospital planned for OKC

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has announced it will build a new 330-bed mental health hospital on the Oklahoma State University Oklahoma City campus.

The hospital will be named Donahue Behavioral Health.

The $147 million, 200,000-plus-square-foot facility will serve 275 adults and 55 adolescents daily.

The hospital will increase operational capacity by 100 beds and includes an Urgent Recovery Center.

“This hospital is an investment, dedicated to the people of Oklahoma,” said ODMHSAS Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges. “With the support from Gov. Kevin Stitt, the Oklahoma state Legislature and OSU, ODMHSAS will deliver quality, efficient and effective behavioral health treatment services. Our staff is dedicated to serving the people of Oklahoma for another 100 years.”

The announcement of the new mental health hospital in Oklahoma City and the recent groundbreaking of a new mental health hospital near OSU Medical Center in downtown Tulsa highlight Oklahoma’s visionary progress in mental health treatment and care.

Donahue Behavioral Health is expected to open in 2026.