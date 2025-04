FILE PHOTO: An overloaded SUV crashed into a canal in Florida.

Police are investigating a fatal crash in north Tulsa.

Tulsa Police say officers responded to a crash near Pine and Harvard around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Once on scene, officers learned an SUV collided with a motorcycle, seriously injuring the motorcycle rider.

The rider, identified as 34-year-old Megan Forbes, was taken to the hospital where she later died. The driver of the SUV and the child passenger were not injured.

Police say officers are investigating the cause of the collision.