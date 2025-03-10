4 in custody following homicide at Bluestem Lake, victim identified

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said four suspects are now in custody in connection to a homicide at Bluestem Lake near Pawhuska on Saturday.

OCSO said Caleb “Laylo” Andrews shot and killed 19-year-old Enrique “Ricky” Ramon Urbana following an altercation.

OCSO said that following the investigation, three more suspects were taken into custody.

Allen Brown of Ponca City, Charli Alexander of Pawnee, and Owen Ewing of Blackwell were all booked into the Osage County Jail for accessory to Murder.

OCSO said the incident remains under investigation.