47th annual Tulsa Run happens tomorrow

Thousands of runners will be lacing up the shoes and hitting the streets tomorrow morning for the 47th annual Tulsa Run.

It’s a 15-kilometer race, or 9.3 miles for you non-metric folks.

They also have a 2K and a 5K run.

The 15K run starts at 8:30 a.m.

If you’re a driver that’s looking to avoid the race, the course starts near 3rd and Main downtown, runs down Boulder Avenue, and continues along Riverside Drive to 33rd street.

From there it takes advantage of the new Pedestrian Bridge, crossing over to the recreation trail on the west side of the river.

Runners will make their way to Southwest Boulevard, go back to Riverside, and then work their way over to Boston Avenue to run back north on Boston to the downtown area.

You can find the course map here.

The Tulsa Run also picks 5 different non-profit groups to support each year and has raised more than $300,000 dollars for charity since 2011.