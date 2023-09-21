50 grave shafts uncovered at Oaklawn Cemetery apart of 1921 mass graves investigation

TULSA, Okla. — 50 grave shafts have been uncovered thus far since the start of the third excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery, as archeologists continue their 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves investigation.

The most recent set of exhumed remains will be sent to the on-site osteology lab for forensic analysis. This will uncover the gender and cause of death.

Excavations will continue this week as archeologists look at uncovered grave shafts to see which remains are able to be exhumed.

