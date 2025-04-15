$50 million north Tulsa apartment building nears completion

A new apartment building in north Tulsa is closer to completion.

Phoenix at 36 North broke ground in June 2024 at the intersection of 36th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. When it’s done, it will be made up of 545 mixed-income housing units.

Ginny Hensley, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at Tulsa Housing Authority (THA), says 36N is the authority’s biggest and boldest project yet.

Across the street, the City of Tulsa is moving dirt for further developments. Comanche Park Apartments were demolished for this project. Those residents have an offer to return to 36N.

Hensley says the development is part of the bigger picture of the entire 36th Street North corridor.

“We are kind of that first domino to fall at 36 and we’re already seeing other developments taking place in the area that will increase housing availability even more,” Hensley says. “It really is a catalytic project that we’re excited to see come to fruition.”

When the apartment is completed, the people will have access not only to groceries but also to fresh fruits and vegetables. R&G Family Grocers is the grocery store on site. It will be more than 3,000 square feet and will provide locally sourced produce, meat dairy, frozen items and grab-and-go.

R&G Family Grocers is already established in the community with their mobile grocery store and “The Grocery Box” at the Tulsa Dream Center; 36N will be their second location.

R&G posted they are excited to provide a grocery store right outside residents’ doorsteps. This will be in addition to Oasis Fresh Market that is a couple miles down the road.

According to R&G Family Grocers website, 45 percent of Tulsa lives with low access to fresh foods, 19 percent live in a food desert and fresh food scarcity is a public health problem.

Phoenix at 36N will be ready for new residents by the end of the summer 2025. Hensley says to keep watching the Tulsa Housing Authority’s social media for when you can apply.