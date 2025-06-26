51st Green Corn Festival underway in downtown Bixby

The 51st Green Corn Festival is underway in downtown Bixby

The 51st Green Corn Festival kicked off in downtown Bixby on Wednesday.

The festival is hosted by Bixby Optimist Club, a nonprofit working to support Bixby’s youth.

“I’m so excited to be here,” says Optimist volunteer Elaina Nolan. “I’ve been doing this for about five years now and it is my absolute favorite thing to do in Bixby.”

The festival will be holding a “Little Miss and Mister Green Corn” pageant on Thursday. A fireworks show is planned for Friday night and a Fun Run and 5K are scheduled for Saturday.

All the funds raised during the festival are used to support the Bixby community.

To learn more about the Bixby Green Corn Festival and to see the schedule of upcoming events, click here.