The 5th Annual Discovery Awards to be held at Tulsa PAC on Monday evening

TULSA, Okla. — The Fifth Annual Discovery Awards will be held at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center to highlight and award Eastern Oklahoma high school musical theatre on Monday.

Celebrity Attractions, in partnership with the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, said the special showcase event is happening on Monday at 6 p.m.

The best female performer selected and the best male performer selected will represent Oklahoma in New York City at the Jimmy Awards, otherwise known as The National High School Musical Theatre Awards in June.

Tickets to The Discovery Awards are $10 each for adults and $5 for students not including handling fees and are on sale now. For tickets, click here 918.596.7111.

Sixty students representing 31 schools throughout the region will participate in this year’s ceremony.

Here’s a list of participating high schools:

Augustine Christian Academy

Bartlesville High School

Beggs High School

Bishop Kelley High School

Bixby High School

Booker T. Washington

Bristow High School

Broken Arrow High School

Cascia Hall Prep

Charles Page High School

Clark Youth Theatre

Collinsville High School

Courtyard Theatre

Ft. Gibson High School

Glenpool High School

Holland Hall

Jenks High School

Lincoln Christian School

McAlester High School

McLain High School of Science and Technology

Metro Chrisitan Academy

Mingo Valley Christian

Muskogee High School

Owasso High School

Pryor High School

Regent Preparatory School

Riverfield Country Day School

Sapulpa High School

Stillwater High School

Thomas Edison Prep School

Union High School

The nominee selection began in November 2024.

“A panel of adjudicators comprised of performing arts educators and professionals have been attending all participating high school musical productions throughout the school year,” the announcement said.

The students will take center stage at the event.

For more information on The Discovery Awards, click here.

For more information on The Jimmy Awards, click here.