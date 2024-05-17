61-year-old Tulsa native competes in PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship - Round One LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Tracy Phillips of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tracy Phillips, a Tulsa native, made his PGA Tour and major debut at the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky Thursday.

Phillips attended Jenks High School and became a golf great at a young age, winning the Junior PGA Championship at the age of 17.

He played for Oklahoma State University and had a brief overseas professional career despite a back injury. That injury would ultimately lead Phillips to hang it up.

Phillips returned home and started working as an instructor at Cedar Ridge Country Club.

After 20 years away from competitive golf, Philips got back into the game and again found success. He competed in South Central Section PGA events and even qualified for the Senior PGA Championship.

This year, Phillips qualified for his first major championship and played in the first two rounds of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. He was the oldest competitor in the 156-player field.

Phillips spoke to ESPN about playing in the PGA Championship

Phillips finished the first two rounds 13 over par, placing 152nd, and will likely miss the cut.

2024 PGA Championship - Round Two LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 17: Tracy Phillips of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.








