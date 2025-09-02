71st Street bridge reopens after woman talked down from edge

Tulsa Police closed down entrance to the 71st Street bridge for 6 hours overnight after they say a woman was straddling the bridge.
By Matt Hutson

Tulsa Police closed down entrance to the 71st Street bridge for 6 hours overnight after they say a woman was seen straddling the edge of the platform.

Police say they received calls around midnight of a possible suicidal person between Elwood Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The Tulsa Fire Department reportedly deployed a rescue boat to the area as a precaution while both directions of the bridge were shut down.

Officers were able to talk the woman off the edge and move her to a safe location.

Police say the woman has been taken to get help, and the bridge has been reopened to traffic.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!