8 cars riddled with bullets at west Tulsa apartment complex

Tulsa Police are trying to find whoever went on a shooting spree at a west Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday night, shooting up cars and buildings.

Police say thankfully nobody was hurt, but they say they found as many as 100 shell casings.

Eight vehicles were hit by bullets, as well as at least one building.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Parkview Terrace apartments near 61st Street and Highway 75.

Witnesses say they heard a rapid burst of gunfire and saw teenage males shooting guns.

Police are now hoping someone can help them identify the suspects.

They ask that if you have any information about this shooting, no matter how small it may seem, please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain completely anonymous.

They say to reference case number 2025-046330.