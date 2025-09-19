9-year-old killed in Glenpool crash to be laid to rest Friday

GLENPOOL, Okla. — A 9-year-old boy killed in a Glenpool crash will be laid to rest on Friday.

Schaut’s Funeral Service and Cremation Care shared the obituary on Tuesday for Talyn Bain, saying he was a proud season ticket holder for the Tulsa Oilers football team, and number three for the Glenpool Warriors, where he pushed and encouraged his teammates.

“At home, he was the best kind of brother-equal parts loving and mischievous-always finding ways to make his siblings laugh, tease them, or simply remind them how much they meant to him. Talyn had a special gift for making everyone feel valued and loved, and his bright spirit uplifted all who knew him,” the obituary says.

Talyn’s celebration of life will be held at Faith Church at 10 a.m. on Friday. He will be laid to rest at Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Sapulpa.

Friends and family can share condolences and memories here.

Talyn’s family has created a GoFundMe for the mother, Amber, who is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries. You can donate by clicking here.