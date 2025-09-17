918 Day Festival slated for Thursday

The “918 Day” festival, named after the city’s area code, will feature Tulsa’s creativity through art, music, and food.

Seven years ago, Sept. 18 was recognized as “918 Day” in Tulsa, which is a civic pride day and festival, and it has stuck ever since. On Thursday, the event will celebrate Tulsa’s diverse heritage through dance, music, art, food, and entertainment.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and will be held at Chapman Green on Main street in downtown Tulsa.

Cassie Williams, Communications and Marketing Manager at Downtown Tulsa Partnership told KRMG why the festival exists.

“Just to bring people into downtown and experience cultures that they may have not really had the chance to,” she said.

There will be 9 different performances to two stages, and over 60 art vendors and 15 food vendors.

“This festival is to celebrate all of the cultures, music, art, food that makes Tulsa as amazing as it is. It’s going to be so much fun,” Williams said.