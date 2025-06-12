91st and Riverside improvement project to begin June 16

TULSA, Okla. — City officials confirmed improvements are coming to 91st and Riverside.

Crews are expected to begin work on June 16, focusing on improving pavement on both the north and southbound sides and in some of the turn lanes, as well as improving drainage.

The project includes full pavement replacement at the intersection, asphalt compaction to strengthen the surface of the road, and drainage improvements to better manage storm runoff.

During the first phase of the project, the outermost northbound and southbound lanes of South Riverside Drive will be closed near the intersection with traffic limited to one way in each direction. The right turn lane on East 91st Street will also be closed during this phase, with closures expected to last two weeks. Once completed, these lanes will reopen to two-way traffic.

The second phase will begin June 30 and the innermost northbound and southbound lanes of South Riverside Drive will be closed to traffic, limiting drivers to one lane in either direction. This phase will last for two weeks and all lanes will reopen once complete.

Construction is expected to be complete by mid-July. Drivers should follow posted detour routes in the meantime.

City officials said work on the intersection has been planned for more than a year. The intersection was the site of a crash in February that left two Holland Hall students dead.