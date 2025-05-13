91st and Riverside improvement project to begin in June

TULSA, Okla. — City officials confirmed improvements are coming to 91st and Riverside.

The City of Tulsa said work on the intersection has been planned for more than a year. The intersection was the site of a crash in February that left two Holland Hall students dead.

Crews will work on improving pavement on both the north and southbound sides and in some of the turn lanes, as well as improving drainage.

The City of Tulsa said it will release more information on the project and traffic impacts later this month. The project is scheduled to start in June.