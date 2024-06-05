Accomplice in double murder of Washington County grandparents pleads guilty

LUCAS WALKER Washington County jail

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — The accomplice in the murder that led to the deaths of two Washington County grandparents has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Lucas Walker pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last Wednesday for the deaths of Larry and Deborah Dutton.

He could face up to life in prison but has to be sentenced.

His girlfriend, 17-year-old Heidi Dutton, who is being charged as an adult in this case, is accused of shooting and stabbing both her grandparents who adopted her.

Court documents said she and Walker then buried their bodies on the Dutton property near Dewey in late December 2022.

Walker confessed to using a pistol from the Dutton’s gun safe to commit the murders.

An investigation found Walker and Heidi were spending the Dutton’s money before being arrested.

Heidi faces charges of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of desecration of a human corpse, and one count of conspiracy.

The jury selection process for Heidi’s trial is set for Friday.


Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!