Active Tuberculosis investigation launched at TPS

At least 14 sickened from outbreak of tuberculosis

TULSA — The Tulsa Health Department has notified Tulsa Public Schools of an investigation related to a single case of active Tuberculosis.

The investigation is centered around the McLain High School campus.

THD says they are investigating out of an abundance of caution.

Health leaders say they’ll make sure any community member who could have been exposed between March 1, 2025, and the end of the school year has information about screening for the disease.

If you feel like this might impact you, you should contact the Health Department at 918-582-9355.