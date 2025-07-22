Active Tuberculosis investigation launched at TPS

At least 14 sickened from outbreak of tuberculosis
Tuberculosis At least 14 sickened from outbreak of tuberculosis (stockdevil - stock.adobe.com)
By April Hill

TULSA — The Tulsa Health Department has notified Tulsa Public Schools of an investigation related to a single case of active Tuberculosis.

The investigation is centered around the McLain High School campus.

THD says they are investigating out of an abundance of caution.

Health leaders say they’ll make sure any community member who could have been exposed between March 1, 2025, and the end of the school year has information about screening for the disease.

If you feel like this might impact you, you should contact the Health Department at 918-582-9355.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!