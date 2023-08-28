“Additional” bomb threats sent to Union Schools

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says they’ve received even more bomb threats in a social media post on Sunday night.

“The latest threat is made towards every Oklahoma school, airport, university, store, mall, bus station, highway, police station, courthouse, and city halls,” says Union Public School in their post.

UNION SCHOOLS OPEN TOMORROW, MONDAY, AUG. 28…As anticipated, we have received additional bomb threats with additional... Posted by Union Public Schools - Tulsa, OK on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Union Schools will be swept for bombs on Monday but the post did specify that no Union Schools were listed in the threat specifically.

“Again, there are NO specific Union schools listed and the threat is similar to those received in the past week. We are continuing to work with the Tulsa Police Department, the Broken Arrow Police Department, and other agencies.”

Union schools will be open on Monday at their usual times.