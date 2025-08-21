Additional security cameras added to Turkey Mountain due to safety concerns

More security cameras are being added to Turkey Mountain after recent incidents have led to safety concerns.

A woman was stabbed in the face while jogging on the trails in late July and a woman reported that she’d been raped on a trail on August 3rd.

Turkey Mountain Project Manager Ryan Howell told KRMG Flock cameras, video surveillance cameras and trail cameras have already been in use at the park. He said additional cameras were being added in response to the recent incidents.

“I’m not going to go into detail on what those look like or where they’re going to be, but just know that by Friday we will have stepped up our security already.” Howell said.

Howell added that plans have been in the works for a few years to build a visitors center and a maintenance facility, which he said would also boost security.

“Both of those would increase our on-site presence seven days a week and that on-site presence of staff always improves security because we have eyes on the area.” Howell added.

Plus, he said the visitors center would house banks of security cameras and connect them all on one network.

“We are privately fundraising to build that visitors center.” Howell said “We’ve made great strides in that, I mean we are several million dollars into that fundraising campaign.”

He said Turkey Mountain is always looking to add to its Turkey Trail Team, which helps maintain the trails and spot vandalism and other criminal activity.

He said less than 24 hours after he posted this video , more than 50 people signed up to volunteer and enough money was raised to purchase five additional cameras.