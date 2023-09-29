Aerosmith PEACE OUT tour stop at BOK Center postponed until next year due to Tyler vocal cord injury

Aerosmith "Farewell Tour" postponed FILE PHOTO: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. — It’s not the news Aerosmith fans wanted to hear. Aerosmith’s PEACE OUT tour was postponed for a couple of weeks due to Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury won’t be back until next year.

“Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought,” the band said in a statement. “His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

All the currently scheduled Peace Out shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more, the band said in a statement.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” Steven Tyler said. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

The band said previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced.

Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase.

Aerosmith was scheduled to come to the BOK Center in November.