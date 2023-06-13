Affordable housing project in west Tulsa starts final phase

The Tulsa Housing Authority is about the start the final phase of an affordable housing project in west Tulsa that also includes market-rate apartments.

The River West complex replaces two different run-down apartment complexes, Brightwaters and Riverview Park, that were on 23rd Street between Jackson and Southwest Boulevard.

Jeff Hall with the Tulsa Housing Authority says the first five phases have been a big success.

In fact, he says there’s a waiting list to get in.

“A lot of people ask, does this work, can you have mixed income where you have someone who’s on federal rental assistance living next to a market-rate renter who has choice. The answer is yes. When you build high-quality apartments, people want to live there,” Hall said.

He says the Tulsa Housing Authority was able to temporarily relocate about 93-percent of the residents from the old apartments and then move them back in to the new ones.

About a third of the apartments are rented at market rates.

©2023 Cox Media Group