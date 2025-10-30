AG Drummond dismisses case on hunting without a license on tribal lands

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he has dismissed the case against a Native American hunting on tribal land without a state permit.

“I will not permit a petulant lame duck governor to further injure the State’s relationship with our valuable tribal partners simply because he is unwilling to compact,” said Drummond. “This is another senseless attempt to ignore the sovereignty of the tribal nations in Oklahoma, and it cannot be tolerated.”

Drummond says his office took over the case of State of Oklahoma v Shawn Robertson and dismissed the charge of hunting without a license. Robertson was charged last week in Pushmataha County and is a member of the Choctaw Nation.

Drummond states that any further cases filed against members of Native American tribes for hunting on tribal lands lands without a license will be taken over by the Attorney General’s officer and promptly dismissed.