AG Drummond forms coalition with 28 other attorneys general against Meta AI

By FOX23.com News Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is joining with 28 other attorneys generals to seek answers from Meta Platform, Inc. after reports say the company’s AI assistant may expose minors to sexually explicit content and allow adults to simulate grooming scenarios.

“Oklahoma parents should be able to trust that when their children use Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp, they’re not being targeted by predatory technology designed by the very companies they’re using,” said Drummond. “Meta’s reckless disregard for child safety ends now. We will hold them accountable for creating digital tools that put kids at risk.”

According to Meta AI’s terms of service, their mission is to “give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.”

In a press release, Drummond states a Meta-created persona using actor John Cena’s voice described sexual encounters with a user posing as a 14-year-old girl while acknowledging the conversation’s illegality. User-created underage personas were also found facilitating pedophilic scenarios with adult users.

Drummond and the others are asking if Meta rempved safeguards and if the capablities for these instances are still active. They have given Meta until June 10 to respond.

