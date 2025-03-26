Air Quality Health Advisory issued for Tulsa due to smoke

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued an Air Quality Health Advisory Wednesday due to smoke in the Tulsa region.

The advisory puts Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Rogers and Mayes counties in the ‘Unhealth for Sensitive Groups’ category.

Several area fire departments have addressed the smoky conditions on social media, saying it is drifting in from other areas.

The City of Coweta said smoke in the Coweta, Haskell and Broken Arrow areas may be from a controlled burn happening near Taft.

Efforts continued Wednesday to snuff out a stubborn fire at Gem Dirt in Jenks where a mulch pile has been smoldering since Monday, March 17th.

Several fire agencies and other entities began a large effort to extinguish the Gem Dirt fire on Tuesday.

That effort resulted in increase smoke and dust in the area.

Officials urged people in the Jenks area, especially those with respiratory issues, to stay indoors as much as possible.