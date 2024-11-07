All Oklahoma Kum & Go stores will have new name by mid-2025

TULSA, Okla. — The Kum & Go gas station chain name will be going and a new name will be coming by mid-2025.

Right now, Kum & Go’s across the country are being renamed to reflect their new owner Maverik, and some Oklahoma stores have already transitioned.

Megan Valentine, external communications specialist for Maverik, said all 41 Oklahoma stores are in the middle of the transition and some have already completed the change over as early as last month. During the changeover, stores will experience a brief closure for rebranding on the inside and out.

“Store turnovers will involve brief closures. When stores reopen as Maverik locations, customers will recognize the same great Team Members, a similar rewards program and continued commitment to service and our communities. Customers will also enjoy premium fresh-made BonFire food, a clean and welcoming environment, and even more awesome values on fuel, drinks and snacks,” Valentine said in a statement.

Salt Lake City, Utah, based Maverik completed its acquisition of the Kum & Go chain back in August. In addition to the rebranding, Kum & Go rewards is changing over to Maverik’s loyalty brand.

“Maverik is excited to introduce customers to its Adventure Club and upgraded Nitro rewards programs in the newly rebranded stores. While &Rewards accounts will remain active, points and rewards will not transfer to these new rewards accounts. Customers should plan to use up &Rewards at their local store before rebranding or use them at Kum & Go locations in other areas,” Valentine stated.

Maverik right now calls itself Maverik-Kum & Go, but the company clearly hopes to sunset the Kum & Go brand and unite all stores under one name nationwide.

“Maverik is in the process of rebranding Kum & Go stores, with the intent to unify our entire combined footprint under the Maverik brand. We’re committed to this vision but are taking a thoughtful, market-by-market approach to ensure the best customer experience. Our focus is delivering a consistently elevated c-store experience—across fuel, rewards, foodservice, and inside-store offerings. As we solidify our plans in each state, we will share those updates with you. We look forward to expanding Maverik’s spirit of adventure from the Midwest to the West Coast,” Valentine stated.