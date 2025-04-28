Alleged porch pirate nabbed by Tulsa Police

Ryan Keith Campbell Courtesy: Tulsa County
By Steve Berg

Tulsa Police arrested an alleged porch pirate last week, after they say a car that had been reported in several porch pirate cases, and was known to be driven by Ryan Keith Campbell, had been spotted in a neighborhood near 61st and Harvard.

When police got on the scene, they say they saw the car and then saw Campbell, fishing at a nearby pond.

They say he took off running when he saw police, who set up a perimeter and brought out a police K-9 dog, which found Campbell under the deck of home a couple of blocks away.

They say he had illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession and also has numerous outstanding warrants on charges including fraud and unauthorized use of a credit card.

He was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

