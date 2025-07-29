American Heartland Theme Park investor files federal lawsuit

American Heartland A new theme park is being planned for Oklahoma. (Business Wire)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

VINITA, Okla. — The American Heartland Theme Park investor filed a federal lawsuit accusing the project’s developers of fraud and racketeering.

Gene Bickness filed the lawsuit on Friday, citing psychological manipulation. The Lawsuit goes on to say, “Richard ‘Rick’ Silanskas Jr. and Larry Wilhite, assisted by Stephen ‘Steve’ Hedrick, operated a criminal enterprise that defrauded O. Gene Bicknell and duped him into sinking his remaining fortune into the attempted development.

The Disneyland-sized theme park was set to open in 2026, featuring roller coasters, an indoor water park, a 4-star hotel, and one of the country’s largest RV parks.

Despite Bicknell investing millions of dollars, the project has yet to break ground.

