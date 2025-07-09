Anderson Public School measures fail to garner 60% of vote needed for passage

Anderson Elementary School (FOX23.com News Staff)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The unofficial results are in for the vote on a nearly $ 2.5 million school bond for Anderson Public School, which serves students from kindergarten through 8th grade.

Both propositions garnered more than 53% of the vote, according to the preliminary results. A bond measure in the state of Oklahoma requires 60% of the vote to pass.

The bonds would pay for things like the installation of a new roof, more parking and roads near the school, and new air conditioner equipment, along with improving school transportation over the next few years.

The current count is not official until it is certified, which should happen by Friday.

