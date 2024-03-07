Animal rescuers discover dog in dangerous ditch actually was a statue

dog statue

Dog statue mud covered dog statue (UPI/UPI)

By Jen Townley

Animal rescuers rushed to a park in England on a report of a dog stuck in a ditch, but they arrived to find the supposed mud-covered canine was a realistic statue, according to ArcaMax.

Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue said in a Facebook post that water rescue volunteers were dispatched to Thorpe Park in the Cleethorpes Beach area after receiving multiple reports of a dog stranded in a muddy ditch.

“While our volunteers deployed to the area, we discussed the case with volunteers at Charlie’s Angels Lost and Found Pets about a plan and the location of the animal,” the post said.

The rescue team arrived to find the dirty dog was actually “a statue that already had been rescued by an onsite member of staff.”

“Thank you to those who reported with good intent, and thank you to our water rescue volunteers for their immediate response -- on scene and ready to go in less than 20 minutes,” the post said.


Jen Townley

Jen Townley

Listen to Jen Townley weekday mornings on the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!