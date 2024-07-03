Anonymous donors give $30M to University of Tulsa for athletic scholarships

University of Tulsa football practice

By Skyler Cooper

The University of Tulsa announced an anonymous gift of $30 million for its Athletics Endowment Fund.

The fund is intended to pay for all student athlete scholarships.

TU said the donors themselves are former student-athletes and said their donation will secure the universities athletic future.

“I am deeply grateful that I can wrap up my career as a collegiate athletics director by announcing this important gift, which will leave UTulsa Athletics on sound financial footing for generations to come.” Soon-to-retire Athletic Director Rick Dickson said. “There is no way to thank these donors enough for their leadership, generosity, and commitment to our shared alma mater.”

The university said the donation will fund the cost of attendance for scholarship student-athletes in perpetuity.

“This extraordinary gift will change the lives of many young people,” said Brad R. Carson, president of The University of Tulsa. “It’s a game-changer for our athletics program and a testament to the belief in our vision for University of Tulsa Athletics. We are confident that this endowment will enable us to attract and retain the best talent, enhance our facilities, and compete at the highest levels.”

