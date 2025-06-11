Anti-Trump protests planned in Tulsa on Saturday

Anti-Trump protestors are planning demonstrations in hundreds of cities around the U.S., including Tulsa, on Saturday.

They’re calling it “No Kings: Nationwide Day of Defiance.”

It will happen on the same day that President Trump is hosting a military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

From the look of their website, the ‘No Kings’ event looks to be highly organized.

Three separate ‘No Kings’ demonstrations are being held in Tulsa; one at the Tulsa County Courthouse in downtown Tulsa, one at 41st and Yale, and one at Woodland Hills Mall at 71st and Memorial.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued a statement saying state troopers would be ready to assist local police if need be.

The ‘No Kings’ organizers are telling participants it’s committed to non-violent protest and urges them to de-escalate any confrontations on Saturday.