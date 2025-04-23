Applications open for Cherokee Nation’s Summer EBT program

TULSA, Okla. — Applications are now open for the Cherokee Nation’s Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program.

“The Summer EBT program is always of top importance to Cherokee Nation, as it helps countless families within the Cherokee Nation Reservation have access to nutritious foods and helps families deal with the impact of economic inflation,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Though the state of Oklahoma declined to participate in the program again this year, Cherokee Nation along with several other tribes have made it a priority to serve children in their respective reservations across Oklahoma, ensuring food security during the summer months.”

Also known as “Sun Bucks,” the Summer EBT program is offered through Cherokee Nation Public Health’s Nutrition Programs, and they expect to serve around 50,000 children during the 2025 summer program.

Those in the program will receive an EBT card, which works like a debit card, with $120 in food benefits per child.

The program is available to both Cherokee citizens and non-Cherokee citizens. Eligibility is determined through free or reduced school meals and the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations data lists.

If your household is on a direct certification list from these programs, they will automatically be issued a Summer EBT card. To opt out, households can do so by contacting the Summer EBT team.

Families must live somewhere in the 7,000 miles of the Cherokee Nation reservation to qualify for the program.

The deadline to apply for the program is August 30.

To access the online Summer EBT application, click here. For a paper application, click here.

To learn more about the Cherokee Nation’s Summer EBT program, click here.

If you have additional questions, you can reach out to the Summer EBT team by emailing sebt@cherokee.org, calling SEBT at 800-256-0671 ext. 5589 and selecting Summer EBT, or by calling 539-234-3265.

For Cherokee citizens living outside the reservation, you can search here to see if a Summer EBT program is offered by either a state or tribal government in your area.