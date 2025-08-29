Applications open for participation in ODAFF’s Local Foods for Schools program

The Fort Mill School district is raising meal prices for elementary, middle and high school. (Cheyenne Boone cboone@thenewstribune.com)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry (ODAFF) has begun accepting applications to participate in the Local Foods for Schools program for Fiscal Year 2026.

The program will reimburse schools for approved purchases of minimally processed foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, dairy, and nuts. It is to help Oklahoma schools connect with local farmers and ranchers.

“This program is opening up a significant opportunity for schools to give students better access to nutritious and local food,” said Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur. “This program also expands potential markets for Oklahoma producers, while showing Oklahoma’s youth that there are agricultural possibilities right here at home.”

ODAFF was allocated over $3 million by the Oklahoma Legislature for the program.

Schools can apply for the funding through ODAFF’s online application program found here. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until all the funds are distributed.

Producers interested in serving schools can also apply with ODAFF. Schools may only be reimbursed for purchases from ODAFF-approved vendors that are part of the Local Food Procurement Assistance Program.