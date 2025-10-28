Archaeologists give update on Tulsa Race Massacre Oaklawn Cemetery excavations

A sign is pictured Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla., nearly 100 years after the Tulsa race massacre. Fencing has been erected and markers placed in the ground in preparation for the start of mapping, site preparation and excavations of Tulsa race massacre victims in mass graves beginning June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TULSA, Okla. — Archaeologists gave an update on the investigation into victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at Oaklawn Cemetery on Monday.

They said they have exhumed three of the 42 new graves found so far in the fifth excavation, and those three bodies are currently being examined.

They said one of them is a man’s body that had a healed fracture and a bullet wound.

“This is something that means something to our community. Our families and our community members lost friends, neighbors, families that they never saw again, on top of the tragedy that they endured, and this means so much that they put so much heart into doing this work,” said Brenda Nails Alford, descendant of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

They said work will continue throughout the week.