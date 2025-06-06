Argument leads to fatal shooting, Tulsa Police say

Tulsa Police say what started as an argument between two men at a house near 11th and Lewis ended with one man being fatally shot.

Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told KRMG the motive is unknown at this time and they don’t know which man was the aggressor.

Before the shooting, police say the man who owns the house got into an argument with another man and say it escalated very quickly with both men pulling guns and firing shots.

Police say the homeowner was killed.

The other man, who they say was not injured, was taken into custody several blocks away from the scene, when they pulled over a car that matched a witness description.

Police took him and several witnesses to the police station for questioning.

Police say they will present all their evidence to the District Attorney’s office, which will decide if charges should be filed.