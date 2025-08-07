Arkansas double-murder suspect investigated in connection with Vermont homicide

By Steve Berg

A former Oklahoma teacher, who’s accused in a brutal double murder in Arkansas, is a possible suspect for a killing in Vermont.

WPTZ-TV in Burlington, Vermont reports that Vermont State Police are looking to see if murder suspect Andrew James McGann could be connected to the unsolved murder of Honoree Fleming in 2023.

She was shot and killed on a hiking trail in the town of Castleton, Vermont.

And witnesses described a possible suspect in the Vermont case as a man in his 20’s with red hair, about 5’10″, similar to McGann.

The 28-year-old McGann is accused in the stabbing death of Clinton and Cristen Brink on a trail at Devil’s Den State Park in northwest Arkansas last month.

McGann taught at schools in Broken Arrow and Sand Springs, and authorities say he was preparing to begin a teaching job at a school in northwest Arkansas.

