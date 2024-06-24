Armed & dangerous man wanted in connection to shooting, authorities say

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a man they said shot his girlfriend.

In a Facebook post, PCSO said they’re trying to locate Larry Mickle. He’s wanted for questioning involving a shooting Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to PCSO, deputies responded to a shooting near Hawthorne around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies met with the shooting victim at the ER, who was able to speak with deputies despite having a gunshot wound to the top of the head.

The victim said she got into an argument with Mickle, who is her boyfriend. At some point in the argument, Mickle shot her in the head.

Deputies said the victim, though injured, made it to the neighbors with her baby in hand. The victim was taken by helicopter for medical treatment.

At the scene, deputies tried to find Mickle and found the door open, blood on the porch, but no one inside the residence. He has not been found as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Mickle is considered armed and dangerous and is possibly in the Hartshorne, Haileyville, Gowen or Wilburton area. Deputies said he has connections to Pittsburg and Latimer Counties but could’ve left the area.

Anyone who sees him should contact local law enforcement.