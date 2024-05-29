Attorney General Drummond alerts consumers of bogus toll charge scams

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond

By Glenn Schroeder

Oklahoma’s Attorney General is warning consumers about a new scam involving text messages involving overdue toll charges.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond says Oklahomans have received messages claiming they owe pass due toll charges along with a link to click and pay.

However the bogus messages are phishing attacks designed to rip off personal information.

Drummond says, “Some scammers are not just after your money, they are after your identity. Oklahomans are encouraged to stay alert against this new scam as well as all types of personal-identity phishing scams.”

The FBI has received more than 2,000 complaints about toll road collection text schemes during the last two months.

Tips from the Federal Trade Commission to avoid getting ripped-off include checking with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, but don’t use the phone number listed in the text message. And don’t engage, just delete the text message.


