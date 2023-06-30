Attorney General Drummond finds no legal cause to remove McCurtain County officials

The State Attorney General today said his office, after an investigation, found no basis in law to start ouster proceedings against the McCurtain County officials, who were allegedly caught on tape having a conversation about killing reporters, among other things.

The OSBI also took part in the probe.

The voices on the recording, which was first publicized by the McCurtain County Gazette in mid-April, can be heard complaining about two Gazette reporters.

McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings is accused of being the voice that said he knew where two holes could be dug and where hit men could be hired.

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy is accused of being the voice that said he had an excavator available in response to the voice talking about the holes.

Jennings is also accused of being the voice that was heard, appearing to complain that it’s not possible to lynch black people anymore.

Only Jennings has stepped down, but Governor Stitt had called for Jennings, the Sheriff, and two more people who are alleged to be on the audio recording, to also resign.

“While I understand this outcome may be frustrating to you after calling for the Sheriff’s resignation and removal, it is the only appropriate conclusion under the law,” wrote Drummond in a letter to Stitt.

Drummond suggested that Stitt, if he wants Sheriff Clardy removed, should try to persuade the voters in McCurtain County to vote Clardy out of office.





©2023 Cox Media Group