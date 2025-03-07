Authorities asking potential victims of accused stalker asked to come forward

Kyle Wayne Swift
By Matt Hutson

Osage County deputies are asking potential victims of an accused stalker to come forward.

Deputies say Kyle Wayne Swift is charged with stalking in violation of a court order. Swift has pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Swift also has multiple protective orders against him, including three in Osage County.

One protective order filed last August accuses Swift of harassing the victim using unknown numbers, fake emails and threatening messages. It also claims he hacked the victim’s Roku, Facebook and washing machine and impersonated an Osage County deputy over email.

Authorities believe there could be additional victims who haven’t come forward. Anyone who has experienced similar incidents should contact Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.

