Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from McAlester prison

Hunter L Bowers (Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

MCALESTER, Okla. — Authorities are searching for inmate Hunter L. Bowers who walked away from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center at approximately 8:53 p.m. on Thursday.

Hunter L Bowers (Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

Bowers is a 35-year-old white male who is 5′10″ and about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has a deer skull tattoo on his back, a cross, a deer hoof, another deer skull on his left arm, a cowboy and a tribal sleeve on his right arm, and a tattoo reading AMOR VINCIT OMNIA on his chest.

Bowers is serving a 6-year sentence for domestic assault and battery with a weapon out of Choctaw County.

If you see Bowers or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 and to not approach him.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!