Tornado damage in Barnsdall Damage left behind following a large tornado in Barnsdall, Oklahoma on May 6, 2024. (Crystal Kelly)

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a man who went missing during Monday night’s tornado in Barnsdall .

Deputies identified the man as Wayne Hogue.

OCSO requested anyone who may have had contact with Mr. Hogue or has information on his whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office immediately.

You can call them at 918-287-3131.

Developing story, stay with KRMG for updates