Automated lawnmowers set to start maintaining the Capitol grounds this week

Oklahoma capitol building
By John Filbeck

The state moves to new automated lawnmowers to perform landscaping duties on the Capitol grounds this week.

In February, the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) purchased automated mowers as part of the Governor’s DOGE-OK program which is designed to find inefficiencies in state spending. The OMES says that the state spends about $200,000 a year on contracted employees that mow the grass at the Capitol. The new automated lawnmowers, which are similar to robotic vacuums that you may be using in your home, will eliminate the need for those employees, and also minimize the need for fertilization and weed control.

The automated lawnmowers are set to start working the Capitol grounds this week.

