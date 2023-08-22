Autopsy reveals gruesome details in bizarre Turley case

Jack Grimes and Dwayne Selby Jack Grimes (left), Dwayne Selby (right)

By April Hill

TURLEY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Medical Examiner released new details Tuesday on the triple murder case in Turley.

The autopsy shows the cause of death for Jack Grimes, whose body was found in a field after he vanished on the way to a horse show in Texas in 2021.

The report says he had multiple gunshots to his head and neck and was dismembered and put into bags.

Grimes’ body was found several weeks after he and his roommate Dwayne Selby, vanished.

The remains of Selby and his mother, Glenda Parton, were found last week.

Parton vanished after she went to look for her son.

The sheriff says the do have a person of interest.



