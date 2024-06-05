BA leaders try to identify problematic traffic areas

BROKEN ARROW — Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon posted a video announcing a new traffic survey Wednesday.

Earlier this year, results of a Citizen Survey showed that only 40-percent of Broken Arrow citizens gave a positive response to the ease of traffic flow around the city.

Now, you can fill out a five-minute survey to help city leaders understand the challenges of driving in the fourth-largest city in Oklahoma.

The survey focuses on a list of roadways and intersections, but there’s also a blank line so drivers can add something not on the list.

The feedback will be used for the 2026 General Obligation Bond and which capital improvements projects will be considered as part of the Transportation proposition.

Click HERE to take survey.