BA man dies after accidental shooting

Broken Arrow Police Department (Skyler Cooper)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man passed away on Wednesday evening after an accidental shooting.

The Broken Arrow Police Department responded to a call reporting a gunshot victim near 36th Street and South 214th Avenue just after 8:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken by paramedics to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he later died from his injuries.

Broken Arrow Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the accidental shooting.

