BA Martial arts teacher accused of child molestation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department released Thursday that they arrested Lyndon Cole Jarman on charges of lewd molestation of at least five minors.

Police say the 29-year-old was arrested after several victims and their family’s provided information to detectives so they could conduct a thorough investigation.

Officers believe that the crimes occurred while the children were in the care of Jarman while serving as their martial arts instructor.

BAPD says the safety and well-being of our children remain our highest priority. As part of our ongoing commitment to protecting our children, we work tirelessly to investigate and respond to any allegations of harm to minors.

It is possible that there could be more victims connected with this investigation.