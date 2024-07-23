BA officer fired after bodycam video released

Broken Arrow police officer placed on leave after arrest of homeowner

Broken Arrow — The Broken Arrow Police Department says after a complete investigation of an incident on May 29th, the City Manager’s Office has terminated Sergeant Michael Ferguson’s employment with the City of Broken Arrow.

This incident began with a homeowner upset over where a lawn care worker had parked his truck and trailer.

After determining the lawn care worker did nothing wrong, police went to the homeowner’s front door and told him that, in their view, he was the one who had parked illegally.

The video shows the homeowner begin to close the door, which leads to police entering the home. Officers are seen taking the homeowner to the ground and placing him under arrest.

Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said after reviewing the incident, he ordered the immediate release of the homeowner.

The officer violated policy by not obtaining a warrant before entering the home.



