“Back to School Bash” organizers in Broken Arrow expect big turnout for Saturday’s event

Back to School Bash in Broken Arrow Back to School Bash in Broken Arrow (Courtesy: The Assembly)

BROKEN ARROW — The Broken Arrow Police Department and The Assembly in Broken Arrow have once again teamed up for a “Back to School Bash,” open to families across the area.

“This year, 50 vendors (will be) inside the church handing out more supplies, promotional items from their organizations, free food like ice cream and popcorn, along with free haircuts, and free immunizations and vision screenings, all to help prepare these families to get back to school,” BAPD spokesman Ethan Hutchins told KRMG on Monday.

He said last year’s event may have broken a record, and they expect to see a lot of families turn out again this weekend.

Pastor Justin Weaver of The Assembly says the goal is to help the kids, and their families, focus on educational goals, rather than fretting about whether they even have the basic supplies needed that first day of class.

“School’s hard enough, whatever grade you’re in, without walking in and feeling like you’re already starting from behind because you don’t have just the necessary resources to, you know, to start at school,” he told KRMG.

He said the event is open to any family that can make it to The Assembly Saturday morning.

“We have families drive in from all over, once they hear about it. Claremore, I mean, Bixby, wherever they are, once they hear about it, once we get the word out, they definitely come in to get free backpacks.”

And he says they’ll have a large assortment of colors, sizes and styles suitable for kids of all ages.

The caveat: The child must be there in person to claim a backpack.

The event will be held Saturday, August 5th from 9:00 a.m. to Noon, at The Assembly, 3500 West New Orleans Street in Broken Arrow.